ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $163.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.