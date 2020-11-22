ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 342 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 15.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $323.00 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,868 shares of company stock worth $175,693,281 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

