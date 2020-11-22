ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $427,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,406,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $82.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

