ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $494,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Fiserv by 40.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $113.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average of $101.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.