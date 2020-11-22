ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.