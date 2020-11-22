ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Truist raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Shares of CL opened at $85.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.