ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $1,521,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 75.6% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.71 and its 200-day moving average is $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

