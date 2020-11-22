ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.71 and its 200-day moving average is $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.