ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

