ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,643 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.