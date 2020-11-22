ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $227,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 180.9% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $750,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,032.7% during the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 54,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 49,570 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

