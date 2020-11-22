ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Applied Materials stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

