ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 536 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Corteva by 66.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,350 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Corteva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after buying an additional 1,181,926 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,636,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after buying an additional 892,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after buying an additional 883,018 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

