Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SBLUY opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. Stabilus has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

