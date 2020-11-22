Steven D. Heinemann Sells 70,000 Shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Stock

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,846.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NTIP opened at $3.05 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Network-1 Technologies worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

