STK Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,704.00 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One STK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. STK has a total market capitalization of $511,715.92 and $43,704.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STK has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00078835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00380045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.53 or 0.02950411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00026949 BTC.

STK Profile

STK is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STK is stktoken.com

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.