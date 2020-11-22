Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.95% and a negative net margin of 4,873.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.