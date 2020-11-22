Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Acquires 172 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in STERIS by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 72,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STE traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.05. The stock had a trading volume of 453,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,228. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $196.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,602 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,141. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

