Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Acquires 36,075 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 143.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 160,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 94,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 116,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 384,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,880. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.73. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a $0.7333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

