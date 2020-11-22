Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Acquires 367,609 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for about 1.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 1.09% of Xilinx worth $279,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $132.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,525. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

