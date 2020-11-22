Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 634,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,017,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,775,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,350,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.