Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $497,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.13.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $254.89. 1,458,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,074. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 156.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.12. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $276.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

