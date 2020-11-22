Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 621,499 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.4% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.21% of PayPal worth $487,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after purchasing an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,028 shares of company stock worth $22,126,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.67. 11,518,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,958,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

