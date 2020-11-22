Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 430,777 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.9% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Adobe by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 2,905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Adobe by 15.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 53,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 40.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,376 shares of company stock worth $14,200,546 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.92. 1,851,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.81. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

