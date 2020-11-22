Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,066 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 2.4% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.42% of Intuitive Surgical worth $350,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $730.74. 389,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,347. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $792.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $726.07 and a 200 day moving average of $652.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.