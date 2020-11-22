Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165,024 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 3.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.42% of Linde worth $527,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Linde by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 68,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.92. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $269.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

