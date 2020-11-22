Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in AON were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 5.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 6.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.67. 1,796,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,954. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

In other AON news, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.33.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

