Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $257.53 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,344 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.8% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.43% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $257,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,779,683. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.52.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,717. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

