Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $320.22 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105,101 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.2% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of Danaher worth $320,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.19.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.76. 2,353,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.58.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.