Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $582.33 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,223,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33,859 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 4.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $582,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

FB stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,122,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $563,971.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,371.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $3,241,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,404 shares of company stock worth $82,606,401 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

