Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Lowers Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of Huazhu Group stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,243,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,814. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $53.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.