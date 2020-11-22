Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Makes New $210,000 Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,618,000 after acquiring an additional 364,550 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,184,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 347,464 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 266,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 42,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 693,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 355,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,953. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 1.55. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

