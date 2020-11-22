Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 34,010 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,010 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 2.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.57% of Equinix worth $383,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $12,223,358. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $728.12. 538,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $779.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $739.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.68.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

