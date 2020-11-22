Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 56,777 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56,777 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $644,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $21.73 on Friday, reaching $1,742.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,622.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,514.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,818.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.