Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 59,399 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,399 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $191,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock traded down $13.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,791. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $377.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.28.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

