Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,102,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70,092 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.8% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $256,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after buying an additional 1,755,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,720,000 after buying an additional 324,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,930,000 after buying an additional 298,179 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,489. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

