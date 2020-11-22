Swipe 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $87.14 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005793 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a market cap of $82.92 million and approximately $87.14 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swipe has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00163388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.15 or 0.00966852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00189654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00093717 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00367846 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,266,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,566,934 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

