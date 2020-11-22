Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $540.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $360.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Nord/LB reiterated a sell rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.07.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $489.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.32. Tesla has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $508.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $464.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.03, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,188,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

