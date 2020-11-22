Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. 140166 raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE TXT opened at $44.81 on Friday. Textron has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

