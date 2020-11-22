The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Get The Brink's alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of The Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.60.

BCO stock opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 938.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in The Brink’s by 2,650.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.