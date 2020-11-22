The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 35,834 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 66,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

