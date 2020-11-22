The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $139.30 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day moving average of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $345.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,643 shares of company stock worth $53,790,312. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

