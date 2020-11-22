The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (SGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) announced a dividend on Friday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.32 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) stock opened at GBX 614.20 ($8.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The Sage Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 685.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 695.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 538 ($7.03) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 642.22 ($8.39).

In other The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) news, insider Annette Court bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($38,280.64).

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

