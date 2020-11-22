The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Holdings Boosted by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Unilever Group by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 481,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,886,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 367,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.4845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

