The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Unilever Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after buying an additional 481,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after buying an additional 387,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter valued at about $22,886,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 166.9% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after buying an additional 367,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,210. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.4845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

