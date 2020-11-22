The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lessened by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.0% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of The Walt Disney worth $128,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 66,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 169.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.07. 8,485,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,741,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.