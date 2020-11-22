The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $141.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.92 billion, a PE ratio of -88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.81.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

