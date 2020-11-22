Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 638.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $451.04 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.14 and its 200 day moving average is $407.73. The company has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.13.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

