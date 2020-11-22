Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 10,500 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 528.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

