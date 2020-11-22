Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 6,600 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.